AstraZeneca’s Pascal Soriot: the man behind the vaccine

Pascal Soriot has led the charge to make AstraZeneca one of the first pharmaceutical companies in the world to produce a vaccine against Covid-19.

The development of the vaccine with scientists at Oxford University—and their decision to make it available at cost—has made the Anglo-Swedish firm a household name.

Since announcing successful clinical trials and having the vaccine passed by regulators, the company has faced a spate of challenges.

Production and delivery delays of the vaccines in Europe have caused turmoil, while queries over clinical trial data have prompted questions about its effectiveness among the over-65s.

Now, several countries, including France and Germany, have suspended the jab pending an investigation into whether it caused blood clots.

The World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency have both said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risk.