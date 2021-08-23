At least 21 dead in flooding in US state of Tennessee

Devastating floods in the southern US state of Tennessee have left at least 21 people dead and dozens missing, local officials said Sunday in what they warned was a preliminary toll.

Tennessee was hit Saturday by what meteorologists called historic storms and flooding, dumping 15 inches (38 centimeters) or more of rain.

Rural roads, state highways and bridges were washed out and widespread power outages affected thousands of people.

Twenty people died in the town of Waverly, in Humphreys County, police chief Grant Gillespie said in a news conference covered by NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Humphreys County is about a 90-minute drive west of Nashville, the country music center.

Gillespie told reporters that the other death was in a rural area elsewhere in the county.