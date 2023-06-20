Chinese man charged after attacks at Auckland restaurants

A Chinese national was charged Tuesday after allegedly attacking diners with an axe-like weapon at three restaurants in New Zealand's largest city, injuring four.

The man was charged after incidents at three Auckland Chinese restaurants that hospitalised four people, police said.

Authorities responded at around 9:00 pm (0900 GMT) Monday after receiving "multiple calls" from the area that patrons at the restaurants had been assaulted, police added.

Local media said the man entered the eateries, which are all near each other, and hit diners with a weapon resembling an axe.