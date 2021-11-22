Australia to re-open borders to students, workers

Australia announced Monday it will re-open to foreign students and skilled workers from next month, easing some of the world's most stringent pandemic travel restrictions.

Twenty months after Australia slammed shut its borders, some visa holders -- as well as Japanese and South Korean citizens -- will be able to enter from 1 December.

"Australia is re-opening to the world," said home affairs minister Karen Andrews as she announced the news, adding it was "yet another step forward for Australia".