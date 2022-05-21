Australia votes in close-fought election

Australian election frontrunner Anthony Albanese asked voters heading to the polls Saturday to give his centre-left party a "crack" at running the country after a decade of conservative rule.

Albanese, the 59-year-old Labor Party leader, was visibly buoyant, saying he was "very positive" about the outcome as he urged people to turn away from a "divisive" prime minister Scott Morrison.

Morrison -- behind in the pre-election polls -- is telling voters to stick with him, boasting of a 48-year-low jobless rate of 3.9 per cent in a resurgent post-lockdown economy and warning that Albanese is a "loose unit" incapable of managing the economy.

Three years ago, the 54-year-old Australian leader defied the polls in what he termed a "miracle election win".

This time, though, the gap is a little wider.

"I believe we have the wind at our back, and I'm very positive about a good outcome," Albanese said after casting his vote at a town hall in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville with his son, partner and pet dog.

"I'm in it to change the country and that's what I intend to do," he said.