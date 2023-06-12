New Zealand's national broadcaster probes 'inappropriate editing' of Ukraine war stories

New Zealand's national radio broadcaster has launched an investigation and put a staff member on leave after it said a series of news stories on its website about Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been edited to present "a false account of events".

Radio New Zealand (RNZ), which is government-funded but has editorial independence, had by Sunday corrected 15 stories on its website dating back to April 2022 because of what it termed "inappropriate editing".

The corrections RNZ added to the stories indicated the editing had changed the original stories to present pro-Russian interpretations of some events in Ukraine as fact. Fourteen of the stories had been supplied by Reuters and one came from Britain's BBC, the links to the stories show.

RNZ said in a statement it was continuing a detailed audit and analysis of all stories that could have been inappropriately edited.

RNZ is a media client of Reuters.