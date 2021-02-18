Facebook blocks Australia users, publishers from sharing news, sparks backlash

Australia on Thursday slammed Facebook as “heavy-handed” and “wrong” to impose a news blackout over a law that would force it to pay for content, warning the ban showed the immense power of internet giants.

Facebook and other tech firms have pushed back hard against Australia’s world-first legislation, fearing it could create a global precedent and hit their business model.

From early Thursday, Australians were unable to post links to news articles or view the Facebook pages of local and international news outlets, while users logged in overseas could not view Australian news pages.

“Facebook was wrong. Facebook’s actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia,” said treasurer Josh Frydenberg.