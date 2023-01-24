Grateful Ardern makes last bow as New Zealand PM

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday she was grateful for her time in office, insisting that a sustained barrage of online abuse was not the reason for her shock resignation.

The 42-year-old said last week she no longer had "enough in the tank" after a turbulent five years, during which she steered the country through natural disasters, its worst-ever terror attack and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her resignation, less than three years after an emphatic election victory, has ignited a national debate about the vitriol faced by women leaders, especially on social media.