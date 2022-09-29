Australia

Australia urges 'immediate release' of economist jailed in Myanmar

AFP
Sydney
This file handout photo from the state-run Myanmar News Agency (MNA) taken on 28 July, 2021 and received on 29 July shows Sean Turnell, a detained Australian adviser to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Insein prison in Yangon. Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and former advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi detained by Myanmar's junta, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment, a source close to the case told AFP on 29 September, 2022.
This file handout photo from the state-run Myanmar News Agency (MNA) taken on 28 July, 2021 and received on 29 July shows Sean Turnell, a detained Australian adviser to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Insein prison in Yangon. Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and former advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi detained by Myanmar's junta, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment, a source close to the case told AFP on 29 September, 2022. AFP

Australia's government on Thursday rejected a Myanmar court's sentencing of economist Sean Turnell to three years in jail and demanded his "immediate release".

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong criticised the ruling against Turnell, an Australian citizen, saying he was tried in a closed court with no consular access.

Australia will "advocate strongly" for Turnell until he is returned to his family, Wong said, after the academic was imprisoned under the Official Secrets Act.

Detained since Myanmar's coup in February last year, Turnell was previously an adviser to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

Australia has contested the charges during the 19 months that Turnell has been "unjustly detained by the Myanmar military regime", Wong said.

"The Australian government rejects today's court ruling... and calls for his immediate release," she added.

Read more from Australia
Post Comment