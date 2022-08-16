Australian PM accuses Morrison of ‘trashing’ democracy

From March 2020 until he was swept from power in May elections, Morrison appointed himself to oversee the departments of health, finance, home affairs, treasury and resources, Albanese said.

The prime minister said he had asked the country’s Solicitor-General to advise him on whether Morrison’s actions, which he called a “shadow government”, were legal.

“It is completely extraordinary that these appointments were kept secret by the Morrison government from the Australian people,” he said.

Morrison on Tuesday said his actions were necessary during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that they were made during a “very unprecedented time”.

Some ministers of the former government have said they were not told that Morrison appointed himself to their portfolios -- including then finance minister Mathias Cormann, now secretary-general of the OECD.