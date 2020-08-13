New Zealand PM Ardern expects coronavirus cluster to grow further

Reuters
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference held with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference held with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020.Reuters file photo

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she expected the coronavirus cluster in the country to grow further before slowing down, as the Pacific nation reported an additional 13 new cases from domestic transmission.

"As we all learnt from our first experience with COVID, once you identify a cluster, it grows before it slows. We should expect that to be the case here," Ardern told a media briefing in Wellington.

The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland two days ago shocked a country that had not recorded a case of COVID-19 for more than three months.

Advertisement

More News

Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-through testing facility is seen as the state of Victoria experiences an outbreak of cases, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 June 2020.

Australia reports highest daily toll of coronavirus deaths

Beachgoers wear protective face masks at St Kilda beach in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 23 July 2020.

Australia tightens restrictions amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks

Healthcare workers dressed in personal protective equipment walk out of a public housing tower, reopened the previous night after being locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, 10 July, 2020.

Accused NZ mosque shooter Tarrant to represent himself at sentencing

Brenton Tarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre appear in the dock charged with murder in the Christchurch District Court on 16 March 2019.