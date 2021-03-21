Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney

Sydney braced for its worst flooding in decades Sunday after record rainfall caused its largest dam to overflow and as deluges prompted mandatory mass evacuation orders along Australia’s east coast.

Emergency services ordered people living in low-lying areas on the city’s north-western fringes to flee to safety, as authorities warned of a potentially “life-threatening” situation in New South Wales state.

It came after the Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, spilled over Saturday afternoon—causing officials to warn the downstream Hawkesbury River was expected to peak at levels not seen since 1961.

“It is one of the biggest floods we are likely to see for a very long time,” Bureau of Meteorology flood operations manager Justin Robinson said.