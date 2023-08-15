Three killed in air strikes on western Ukraine

Russian missiles killed three people in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk early Tuesday, the latest deadly strike on the west of the country suffering an uptick in aerial attacks.

The bombardment of nearly three dozen missiles also tore through a playground in Lviv, western Ukraine's largest city, and sparked a blaze that left a five-storey residential charred and its windows burnt out.

The barrage of several types of missiles came as Russia's defence minister said during a military expo in Moscow that Ukraine was running low on military resources, with Kyiv posting slow battlefield progress.

Lutsk mayor Igor Polishchuk announced the death toll on social media and said emergency services were searching for survivors.