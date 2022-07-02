BA.4, BA.5 variants spur 20pc rise in Covid cases: WHO

"This pandemic is changing but it's not over. We have made progress but it's not over, he added. "Our ability to track the virus is under threat as reporting and genomic sequences are declining. The optimistic mid-year deadline for all countries to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of their populations is looking unlikely, with the average rate in low-income countries, standing at 13 per cent."
However, in the past 18 months, more than 12 billion vaccines were distributed around the world, and 75 per cent of the world's health workers and over-60s are now vaccinated.
The influential Lancet medical journal estimates that 20 million lives were saved because of vaccines, Tedros said.
Last year, it was the hoarding of vaccines by rich and manufacturing countries which proved to be the major barrier to access, but this year, it is what he described as the wavering "political commitment to getting vaccines out to people and challenges of disinformation," which is thwarting the pace of inoculations at the national level.