BA.4, BA.5 variants spur 20pc rise in Covid cases: WHO

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in some 110 countries, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, amounting to a 20 per cent spike overall, and a rise in the number of deaths across three of the six world regions monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO), reports UNB.

The global figure overall remains relatively stable, but nobody should be under any illusion that the coronavirus is on the way out, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday..