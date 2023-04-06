Russian frigate makes rare port call in Saudi

Two Russian vessels left Jeddah on Thursday after making the first port call by the Russian navy in a Saudi port for a decade, Russian officials said.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the tanker Kama arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday and left less than 24 hours later after a "long arranged" visit, a Russian embassy official in Riyadh told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Russia's defence ministry said on its website that the port call was the first by a Russian warship for about 10 years.

The two ships took on food and drinking water in the Red Sea port, the ministry said. A "cultural programme" was also scheduled for the crew, it added.