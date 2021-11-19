Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland

The Belarusian border force said Thursday it had cleared a makeshift migrant camp at the border with Poland that had held around 2,000 people, with the occupants relocated to a reception centre nearby.

“On 18 November, all the refugees at the makeshift camp at the Belarus-Poland border, near the Brouzgui crossing point, have been moved, on a voluntary basis, to a logistics centre,” the border guards said via the Telegram messaging service. Pictures of the camp looking abandoned were sent out.