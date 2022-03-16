Biden to announce $800m in new security aid to Ukraine: US official

US president Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday, a White House official said, with the announcement set to come soon after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress.

The announcement, expected to come at 11.45 am (1545 GMT), brings "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity late Tuesday, said.

Zelensky is set to renew his appeals for more aid in his virtual address to Congress early Wednesday, as some US lawmakers press the White House to take a tougher line over Russia's invasion.

Biden had already authorised $200 million in additional military equipment to Ukraine on Saturday. That came on top of $350 million authorised by Washington, also for military equipment, on 26 February -- at the time, the largest such package in US history.