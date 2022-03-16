Biden to announce $800m in new security aid to Ukraine: US official

The White House official did not give details on what would be included in the $800 million of security assistance to be announced Wednesday.
But in the past year the US has provided over 600 Stinger missiles and approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-armour systems to Ukraine, along with an assortment of radar systems, helicopters, grenade launchers, guns and ammunition, and other equipment, the official said.
"The US remains by far the largest single donor of security assistance to Ukraine," the official said.
Zelensky's pleas for help to defend his country from Russia's deadly assault have grown increasingly desperate, and he has repeatedly urged Washington, the European Union and NATO for military hardware, including planes, as well as a no-fly zone.
Biden has ruled out the no-fly zone, warning that it would trigger a catastrophic war with nuclear-armed Russia.
There is a growing clamour on both sides of Congress, however, for a more assertive US posture.
Zelensky's speech Wednesday will be his second to members of Congress this month, but will likely be to a much larger audience than his 5 March appearance, when he called for Russian-made planes to be delivered to his air force.