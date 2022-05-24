Biden unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework excluding China

But those founding countries will need to negotiate what standards they wish to abide by, how they will be enforced, whether their domestic legislatures will need to ratify them and how to consider potential future members, including China, officials told reporters.

“This will enhance access to sources of finance and technology,” said Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who joined the launch event by video. “It is still a work in progress, with detailed consultations planned in the near future.”

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters the IPEF presents Asian countries with “an alternative to China’s approach to these critical issues”.

China has expressed no interest in joining IPEF. Many of the standards Washington wants would make such a deal unpalatable to Beijing, a U.S. official said.

Also left out of the initial talks is Taiwan, which wanted to join.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters Taiwan would not be a part of the IPEF launch but Washington is looking to deepen economic ties with the self-governing island, which China claims.