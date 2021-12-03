Blinken confronts Russia’s Lavrov on Ukraine, warns of ‘severe costs’

Lavrov, speaking to reporters before his talks with Blinken, said Moscow was ready for dialogue with Kyiv. “We, as president Putin has stated, do not want any conflicts,” he said.

Ukraine says Russia has amassed more than 90,000 troops near their long shared border, while Moscow accuses Kyiv of pursuing its own military build-up. It has dismissed as inflammatory suggestions it is preparing for an attack on its southern neighbour and has defended its right to deploy troops on its own territory as it sees fit.

Russia and Ukraine have centuries of shared history and formed the two biggest republics of the Soviet Union until its 1991 collapse, so Moscow views its neighbour’s ambition to join NATO as an affront and a threat.

Since the latest crisis started, Moscow has set out demands for legally binding security guarantees from the West that NATO will not admit Ukraine as a member or deploy missile systems there to target Russia.

“We’re going to make sure we are heard but the main thing is our security,” Lavrov told a news conference later.

“So if NATO still refuses to discuss this theme or the guarantees or ideas put forward by the president of Russia Vladimir Putin, of course we will take measures to ensure that our security, our sovereignty and our territorial integrity does not depend on anyone else.”

He struck a more conciliatory note, however, by proposing that Russia and the United States bring an end to a long dispute over the size of their embassies and start afresh on the issue.