Global Covid cases near 601 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Sunday slipped to 11,539, taking the total tally to 44,339,429 in the country, according to federal health ministry data.
The cases reported on Sunday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Saturday 13,272.
The country also logged 43 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,332 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
In terms of the World Health Organization (WHO) regional offices, Europe and the Americas have so far reported more than 209 million and 151 million confirmed cases, as well as 1,964,786 and 2,711,779 deaths, respectively, reports Xinhua.
The two regions combined account for over 72 percent of the world’s total in confirmed cases and over 75 per cent of deaths.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and173 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.
While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,315, the new cases took its caseload to 2,009,970, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate fell to 3.76 per cent from Saturday’s 4.42 per cent as 4,603 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.20 per cent from Saturday’s 97.19 per cent.