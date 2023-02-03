Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon over US

The United States has been selling arms to Taiwan to defend itself, and Biden has said Washington would help protect Taiwan if China attacked.

The defence official said that the balloon entered US airspace “a couple days ago,” but that American intelligence had been tracking it well before that.

Austin, who was in the Philippines, held discussions Wednesday with top Pentagon officials after Biden asked about options for dealing with the balloon.

Fighter jets were flown to examine it while it was above Montana as discussions took place.

‘Seriousness’ of issue

But the Pentagon decision was “not to take kinetic action due to the risk to safety and security of people on the ground from the possible debris field,” the official said.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder confirmed the balloon was still being tracked over US airspace.

“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic. It does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said in a statement.