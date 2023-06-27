Will the Wagner coup be the beginning of the end for Putin?

Many international political analysts agree that Russian President Vladimir Putin will emerge weaker following the brief mutiny staged by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend. Moreover, there is a sense of bewilderment at just how the consequences might unfold in the coming days, weeks and months.

“The most important thing to note is that Putin has clearly lost some authority,” Russia expert Fabian Burkhardt told DW. But the winner within the Russian power structure is only now being negotiated. “Many actors in Russia have most likely been surprised by this situation,” Burkhardt, a researcher at the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies in Regensburg, added.