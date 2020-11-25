China accuses India of discrimination over latest app ban

Beijing lashed out at India on Wednesday after it banned another tranche of Chinese apps for national security reasons, the latest sore point between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tensions remain high between Beijing and New Delhi after a deadly June clash in a disputed border area that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

India banned 43 Chinese apps on Tuesday—including some from e-commerce giant Alibaba—for threatening “sovereignty and integrity”.

China said it had “serious concerns” about the move and India’s “so-called pretext of upholding national security”.