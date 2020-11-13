China congratulates Biden and Harris on election

China on Friday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden, who won the 3 November election that president Donald Trump has not conceded, nearly a week after the former vice president clinched enough states for the win.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular daily briefing, referring to vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

"We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures," he added, repeating Beijing's earlier stance.

Trump's refusal to accept defeat has put Beijing in an awkward position, with China loath to do anything to antagonize Trump, who has mounted court challenges to the balloting and remains in office until the 20 January inauguration.