China does not want war in Ukraine, but sanctions are not helpful too: Minister

The government of China supports the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine and hopes that the United States and NATO would hold talks with Russia for a soonest ceasefire, Fenghe told.
China has never provided any material support to Russia amid the crisis in Ukraine, Fenghe added.
