China, Italy leaders moot G20 summit on Afghanistan

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi and Chinese president Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss holding an extraordinary G20 summit on the situation in Afghanistan.

Draghi and Xi “mainly discussed the recent developments of the Afghan crisis and the possible areas of international cooperation to manage it, including the G20," the Italian premier's office said in a statement.

Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 forum of global economic powers, wants to call a meeting of its heads of state and government on Afghanistan as soon as possible.