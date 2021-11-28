China, Russia decry US democracy summit in joint op-ed

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed president Joe Biden’s plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded.

Calling the US plan “an evident product of its Cold-War mentality,” ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the 9-10 December event would “stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new ‘dividing lines.’”

The summit is meant to fulfil a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise.