China lifts weeks-long lockdown on southwest megacity Chengdu

China is the last major economy welded to a zero-Covid strategy and officials are under pressure to curb virus flare-ups swiftly ahead of a key political meeting in mid-October.

“With the joint efforts of the whole city, the epidemic has been effectively controlled,” the Chengdu government said in a statement Sunday.

Government departments, public transport services and companies were able to resume work on Monday, the statement said, after shutting down on 1 September.

Chengdu will continue to conduct mass testing, and anyone who wants to enter a public area or take public transport will require a negative Covid test result within 72 hours -- similar to the rules in other large cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

Schools will re-open in an “orderly manner” and returning students will be strictly tested, the statement said.