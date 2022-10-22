Xi solidifies control over China's Communist Party at Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping locked in full control of the Communist Party as its Congress ended on Saturday, all but assuring he will secure a historic third term in power.

At the end of the week-long gathering in Beijing, China's ruling party approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw a number of top officials -- including Premier Li Keqiang -- step down, allowing Xi to appoint new allies.

The largely rubber-stamp meeting of around 2,300 party delegates was meticulously choreographed, with Xi determined to avoid any surprises as he enshrined his leadership for the next five years.

But in an unexpected move that punctured the proceedings at the Great Hall of the People, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony.