Germany prods China on Ukraine war as leaders pledge to work together on climate

Germany's chancellor pressed China to lean harder on Russia over its war in Ukraine on Tuesday, while leaders from both countries pledged to work together to combat climate change as two of the world's biggest carbon dioxide emitters.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and about half of his Cabinet hosted a delegation led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, making his first foreign trip since becoming China's No. 2 official in March, as the two nations held high-level government consultations for the seventh time.

The meeting in Berlin comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, indicating an effort by Beijing to reach out to the West and improve frosty relations.

Germany is keen to maintain good ties with China, its biggest trading partner, despite wariness over Beijing's growing assertiveness and refusal to criticize the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany’s recently published national security strategy describes China as “a partner, competitor and systemic rival.”

Scholz prodded the Chinese delegation to do more to persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

“I appealed again to the Chinese government to exert its influence even more strongly on Russia in this war,” he said, standing alongside Li. “As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, China carries a very special duty here.”

“It is important that China continues not to deliver weapons to the aggressor, Russia,” Scholz said, adding that he is “thankful” that China continues to make clear there must be no threat to use nuclear weapons.