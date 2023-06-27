China censors prominent journalist who raised concerns about economy

A prominent Chinese financial journalist who has compared the country's economic problems to the Great Depression has been banned from social media.

The Weibo account of Wu Xiaobo, an influential business journalist and author with more than 4.7 million followers, "is currently in a banned state due to violation of relevant laws and regulations", according to a banner displayed on his page on Tuesday.

Content moderators on Weibo -- a Twitter-like platform -- said on Monday they had blocked three verified users for "spreading smears against the development of the securities market" and "hyping up the unemployment rate".

Weibo did not give the full usernames of the blocked accounts, but said one of them had a three-character name starting with "Wu" and ending with "Bo".