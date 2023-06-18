Blinken opens rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature

Secretary of State Antony Blinken began talks in China on Sunday on the highest-level trip by a US official in nearly five years as the two powers looked to notch down the temperature in an escalating rivalry.

Both sides have voiced guarded hope of improving communication and preventing conflict, with the world's two largest economies at odds on an array of issues from trade to technology and regional security.

Blinken and his aides opened the two-day visit by meeting Foreign Minister Qin Gang at an ornately decorated state villa in Beijing's ancient Diaoyutai gardens, where the Chinese hosts will later throw a banquet dinner.

Qin and Blinken walked along a red carpet and shook hands next to a pair of national flags standing in front of a painting of craggy mountains and wispy clouds.

Blinken earlier said he would seek to avoid "miscalculations" and to "responsibly manage" relations with the country identified by US policymakers across party lines as the greatest challenge to Washington's global primacy.

He was originally scheduled to visit in February but abruptly scrapped his plans as the United States protested -- and later shot down -- what it said was a Chinese spy balloon flying over its soil.