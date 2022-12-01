China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests

China’s top Covid official has signalled a possible relaxing of the country’s strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom.

Anger over China’s zero-Covid policy—which involves mass lockdowns, constant testing and quarantines even for people who are not infected—has sparked protests in major cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

But while authorities have called for a “crackdown” in the wake of the demonstrations, they have also begun hinting that a relaxation of the hardline virus strategy could be in the works.