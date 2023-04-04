China warns Philippine-US base deal 'endangering regional peace'

China warned on Tuesday that Washington was "endangering regional peace" in a new deal with the Philippines that will see four additional bases be used by US troops, including one near the disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.

"Out of self-interest, the US maintains a zero-sum mentality and continues to strengthen its military deployment in the region," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"The result will inevitably be increased military tension and endangering regional peace and stability," she added.

Longtime treaty allies Manila and Washington agreed in February to expand cooperation in "strategic areas" of the Philippines as they seek to counter Beijing's growing assertiveness over self-governed Taiwan and China's construction of bases in the South China Sea.

The 2014 Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA, gave US forces access to five Philippine bases.

It was later expanded to nine, but the locations of the four new bases were withheld until Monday while the government consulted with local officials.

The four sites had been assessed by the Philippine military and deemed "suitable and mutually beneficial", the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement Monday.