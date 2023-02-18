Chinese tech billionaire Bao Fan goes missing: Company

Bao Fan, the chairman and chief executive of China Renaissance investment bank, has gone missing, the firm said Friday.

"The company has been unable to contact Mr. Bao," China Renaissance said in an announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, without offering further details.

Local media reported that the 52-year-old billionaire has been unreachable for at least two days.

Shares in the firm slumped by as much as 50 per cent following the statement.