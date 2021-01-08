Beijing threatens ‘heavy price’ if US envoy travels to Taiwan

China on Thursday warned the United States would pay a “heavy price” if its United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft made good on plans to travel to Taiwan next week.

Democratic and self-ruled Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

Beijing opposes any diplomatic recognition of Taiwan and has pushed to keep it isolated on the world stage.

Outgoing US president Donald Trump has sent multiple senior officials to Taipei over the last year as he clashed with China on a host of issues such as trade, security and human rights.

Craft’s 13-15 January visit will come just a week before the inauguration of US president-elect Joe Biden and creates a fresh diplomatic headache for the incoming administration.