Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

A black box from the crashed China Eastern airliner was recovered on Wednesday as investigators try to piece together what made a jet carrying 132 passengers nosedive into a mountainside in southern China.

The cause of the disaster has mystified aviation authorities who have scoured rugged terrain for clues, finding no survivors from what is almost certain to be China's deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.

A flight recorder "from China Eastern MU5735 was found," on Wednesday Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China's aviation authority, told reporters, although state media later said it was badly damaged.