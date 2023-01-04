China Covid data shows no new variant but under-reports deaths: WHO

China's Covid-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The UN agency was preparing to meet Chinese scientists again on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global Covid-19 situation as concerns grow about the rapid spread of the virus in the world's No. 2 economy.

On Tuesday, China's top scientists presented data to a WHO technical advisory group showing no new coronavirus variant had been found in the country of 1.4 billion people.

That might ease some concerns about the outbreak since Beijing abruptly reversed its "zero Covid" policy last month.