China builds mockups of US navy ships

The satellite images showed a full-scale outline of a US carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers had been built at what appears to be a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.

The images also showed a 6-meter-wide rail system with a ship-sized target mounted on it, which experts say could be used to simulate a moving vessel.

The complex has been used for ballistic missile testing, the US Naval Institute reported quoting geospatial intelligence company All Source Analysis.