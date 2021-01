China enacts rules to counter ‘unjustified’ foreign laws

China on Saturday introduced new rules to counter “unjustified” laws and measures that other countries might apply to its companies and citizens, as tensions with the United States worsen.

The rules aim at “protecting the legitimate rights and interests” of Chinese people and companies, and safeguarding the country’s interests, said the commerce ministry.

China’s move comes as its firms face increasing pressure abroad, particularly from the US, which has placed restrictions on telecoms giant Huawei, blocking its access to vital American components.

US president Donald Trump also issued an order last November banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms deemed to be supplying or supporting the Asian country’s military.

This month he signed another order to ban transactions involving several apps linked to Chinese companies.