China to impose restrictions on all US diplomats

China's latest move comes days after Washington announced new restrictions on staff working for Beijing's foreign missions, such as a requirement to seek approval for university visits or meetings with local officials.

"The Chinese side has recently sent a diplomatic note announcing reciprocal restrictions on the US embassy and consulates," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the unspecified countermeasures will apply to all US embassy and consulate staff, including the consulate-general in Hong Kong and its personnel.

"It must be stressed that these measures are China's legitimate and necessary response to the erroneous US moves," the ministry said, urging the US to "immediately correct its mistakes" and lift the earlier curbs.