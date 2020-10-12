China to test entire city in 'five days' after six new COVID-19 cases

China aims to test more than nine million residents of the port city of Qingdao within five days following a minor coronavirus outbreak, health officials said Monday, the first mass testing in months.

The country where the virus first emerged has largely controlled its outbreak, cutting a stark contrast to many parts of the world still afflicted by rolling lockdowns and high case numbers.

On Sunday, six cases were confirmed in Qingdao -- a northeastern city of 9.4 million -- originating in a hospital, the Qingdao municipal health commission said in a statement on Monday.