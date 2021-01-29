China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO passport for Hong Kongers

China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to open its doors to millions more residents of the former colony following a security crackdown by Beijing.

The Chinese move follows a promise by British prime minister Boris Johnson's government to provide long-term sanctuary for Hong Kong residents who want to leave the territory.

Holders of British National (Overseas) status -- a legacy of UK rule over Hong Kong up to 1997 -- will from Sunday be able to apply to live and work in Britain for up to five years, and eventually seek citizenship.