Chinese mainland reports 19 new Covid-19 cases

The Chinese mainland has reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 84,827, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the 19, four were locally transmitted cases in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, while the remaining 15 were imported ones, reports Xinhua news agency.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, also imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Fujian province, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, three each in Guangdong and Shaanxi, two in Tianjin, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan, the commission said.