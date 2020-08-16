Chinese mainland reports 19 new Covid-19 cases

The Chinese mainland has reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 84,827, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
Of the 19, four were locally transmitted cases in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, while the remaining 15 were imported ones, reports Xinhua news agency.
One new suspected COVID-19 case, also imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Fujian province, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, the commission said.
Of the imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, three each in Guangdong and Shaanxi, two in Tianjin, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan, the commission said.
On Saturday, 56 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.
Of the overall 84,827 cases, 618 patients were still being treated, with 34 in severe conditions.
Altogether 79,575 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.
According to the commission, 19,933 close contacts were still under medical observation.
Also on Saturday, 16 new asymptomatic cases, including 11 from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.
The commission said 319 asymptomatic cases, including 176 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.