Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

IANS
Beijing
People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in a historic part of Beijing, China, 30 July 2020.
People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in a historic part of Beijing, China, 30 July 2020. Reuters

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Seventeen confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Sunday, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Sunday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, five in Tianjin, two in Fujian and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Sunday, a total of 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,499 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,311 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 188 remained hospitalised, with four in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,048, including 237 patients who were still being treated, with four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,177 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 7,190 close contacts were still under medical observation after 814 were discharged on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 19 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorised as confirmed ones.

The commission said 340 asymptomatic cases, including 312 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 4,801 confirmed cases including 88 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 488 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,320 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 462 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

