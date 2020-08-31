Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Seventeen confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Sunday, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Sunday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, five in Tianjin, two in Fujian and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Sunday, a total of 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.