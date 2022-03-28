Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Millions of people in China’s financial hub were confined to their homes on Monday as the eastern half of Shanghai went into lockdown to curb the nation’s biggest Covid outbreak.

Authorities announced late on Sunday that it would carry out a two-phased lockdown of the city of around 25 million people to carry out mass testing.

The government had sought to avoid the kind of hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localised lockdowns, in an effort to protect Shanghai’s economy.