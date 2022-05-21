In Xi's big year, political price of China's pandemic policy climbs

Protests bubbling in big cities, dismal economic indicators and rampant discontent online -- China's zero-Covid policy is morphing from a propaganda victory to a political liability for president Xi Jinping.

Hard lockdowns, mass testing and tight border controls had for two years batted back the virus and led to relatively few deaths in the world's most populous nation.

While much of the Western world suffered huge outbreaks, China's "dynamic zero-Covid" approach was upheld as an emblem of Xi's shrewd leadership and celebrated during the ruling Communist Party's centenary last year.

Fawning television specials and orchestrated ceremonies placed Xi in the foreground as avuncular, wise and in complete command of a Chinese success story.