China's propaganda machine sputters in zero-Covid reversal

But now its usual mouthpieces have been left to spin the decision to scrap strict travel curbs, quarantines and snap lockdowns as a victory even as cases soar.

"State media has not come up with a grand narrative to fully legitimise the sudden and radical change," said Kecheng Fang, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong's School of Journalism and Communication.

"They were caught by surprise."

The "inconsistent messaging" indicated that the propaganda apparatus may lack adequate directives from the party on how to frame the situation, he told AFP.