Mainland China reports more new COVID-19 cases than a day earlier

Beijing
People wearing face masks line up at a nucleic acid testing site during a city-wide testing following new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Qingdao, Shandong province, China 12 October 2020
Reuters

Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, up from 25 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 27 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that six local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.

The commission also reported 38 new asymptomatic cases, down from 53 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,973. The death toll remains at 4,634.

