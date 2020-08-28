Military tensions flare as China fires four missiles into ‘disputed’ South China Sea

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the world’s two largest economies, with the US defense chief vowing not to “cede an inch” in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers’ lives.

Both are at loggerheads over issues from technology and human rights to Chinese military activities in the disputed South China Sea, with each accusing the other of deliberately provocative behavior.

In the latest US move against China ahead of November’s presidential election, Washington on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals over construction and military actions in the busy South China Sea waterway.